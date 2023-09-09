Critical Review: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68% BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.18 $1.09 million $0.08 23.63 BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.46 5.12

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats BTB Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

