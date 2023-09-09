Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 1.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock worth $116,974,543. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

