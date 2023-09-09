DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 172,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,000. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $389,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,083 shares of company stock worth $7,810,451. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

