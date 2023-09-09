DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 212,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

