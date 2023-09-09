DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 180.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,900 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 749,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

