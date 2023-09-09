DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $6.39 Million in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 1.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

