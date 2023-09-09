DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190,900 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.72.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

