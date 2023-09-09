DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New $10.81 Million Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,000. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 2.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $689.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $733.97 and a 200-day moving average of $701.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.