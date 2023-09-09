DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $393.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

