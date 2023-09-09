DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Illumina Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $158.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $198.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.