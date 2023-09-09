DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $6,686,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $3,984,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

