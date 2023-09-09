DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 989,997 shares of company stock worth $78,133,345. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

