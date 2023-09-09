Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Mizuho

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

