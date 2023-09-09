Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $377.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

