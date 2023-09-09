DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) vs. Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Financial Contrast

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) and Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and Baylin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -13.23% -14.49% -5.21% Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $375.69 million 0.16 -$37.43 million ($1.76) -1.06 Baylin Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DZS and Baylin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Baylin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DZS and Baylin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Baylin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 893.12%. Given DZS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than Baylin Technologies.

Summary

DZS beats Baylin Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services. It also provides subscriber edge solutions through DZS Helix comprising optical network terminals (ONTs) and smart gateway solutions for fiber to the x (FTTx) deployment; and connected premises products, consisting of indoor/outdoor ONTs and gateways. In addition, the company offers optical edge solutions through DZS Chronos and DZS Saber, which provides solutions for mobile operators and service providers that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul systems and migrate to fifth generation wireless technologies. Further, it provides cloud software solutions through DZS Cloud that offers a commercial, carrier-grade network-slicing enabled orchestration platform, which supports open RAN and 4G/5G networks. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. DZS Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products. The company provides RF components, including GaN-based power amplifiers, gallium arsenide-based power amplifiers, indoor and outdoor frequency converters, and transceivers; microwave components comprising point-to-point microwave radios and network management software; and antenna controllers for customers in the broadcast, maritime and cruise ships, government and military, homeland security, direct-to-home satellite, oil and gas, and wireless communications verticals. In addition, it provides RF and microwave solid state power amplifiers; and pulsed amplifiers for radar applications, and transmitter and transceiver products, as well as RF passive components and systems. The company offers its products under the Galtronics, and Advantech Wireless brands. Baylin Technologies Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

