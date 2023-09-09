Edgar Lomax Co. VA Acquires 10,290 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $71,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

