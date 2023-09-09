Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $21.79 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,380 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 1.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $59.67 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

