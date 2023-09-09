Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $29.20 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,105 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

