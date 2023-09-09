Edgar Lomax Co. VA Invests $105,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.85) to GBX 820 ($10.36) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

