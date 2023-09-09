Edgar Lomax Co. VA Purchases 1,745 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

