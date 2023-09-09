Edgar Lomax Co. VA Purchases 264,945 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,027,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

