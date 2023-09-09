Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 572,870 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,870 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

