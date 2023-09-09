Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 63,005 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,005 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

