Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

