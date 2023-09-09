Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

