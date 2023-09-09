First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.89

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.10. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 10,081 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $23.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

