First Solar’s (FSLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.15.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $183.21 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.