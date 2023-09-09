FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

FE stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

