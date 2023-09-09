Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 7.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $121.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

