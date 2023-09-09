Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as high as C$0.77. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 552,098 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

