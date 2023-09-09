Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lessened by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 644,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 8.7% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $132,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average of $194.96. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $128.30 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

