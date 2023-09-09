Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Lowered by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,864,145 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Flex worth $73,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.24 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $276,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,454.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,545 shares of company stock worth $10,210,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

