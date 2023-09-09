Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $94.87

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.87 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.20 ($1.15). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.18), with a volume of 9,144 shares changing hands.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.69. The company has a market capitalization of £57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger McDowell acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £249,000 ($314,473.35). Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

