Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.86 and a one year high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.