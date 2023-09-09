Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.89

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.89 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 119,996 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of £73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Holt bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($88,658.75). In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Mark Holt bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($88,658.75). Also, insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88), for a total value of £129,500 ($163,551.40). Company insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

