Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $187,465.59 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38.

On Monday, July 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

