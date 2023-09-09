G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.