G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,716,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 494,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

