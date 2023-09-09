Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.43.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.29 and a 1-year high of C$25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.47.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of C$2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6286853 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

