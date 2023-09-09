Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1,389.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,997 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

