Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

