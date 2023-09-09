Head to Head Survey: Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) versus Its Competitors

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) is one of 92 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nokian Renkaat Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A N/A Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors -8.07% -12.50% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokian Renkaat Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors 327 1257 1804 22 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 12.34%. Given Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nokian Renkaat Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A 9.17 Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors $2.47 billion $69.10 million 207.63

Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nokian Renkaat Oyj. Nokian Renkaat Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nokian Renkaat Oyj rivals beat Nokian Renkaat Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment offers tires for forestry machinery; and special tires for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery, as well as retreading materials and truck tires. The Vianor segment sells car and van tires, as well as truck tires under the Nokian brand, and other tire brands; and other automotive products and services. The company offers its products through its own Vianor service centers and service centers run by partners, the Nokian Tyres Authorized Dealer (NAD) partners, the N-Tyre retailers, and other tire and vehicle retailers, as well as online stores. Nokian Renkaat Oyj was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Nokia, Finland.

