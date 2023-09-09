Head to Head Survey: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.58%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 5.63 -$162.96 million ($3.51) -3.72 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Outset Medical and GigCapital5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -131.69% -73.66% -46.55% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54%

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

