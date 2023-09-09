Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.6 %
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$118.97 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.34% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.8100559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
