Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.10. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 19,610 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 155 ($1.96) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

