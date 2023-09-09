Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $328.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

