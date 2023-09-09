Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

