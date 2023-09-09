HSBC Begins Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ opened at $160.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.