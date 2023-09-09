HSBC Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $540.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

