Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.56 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares trading hands.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.56.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
